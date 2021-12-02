Titanfall is dead, but there is a “surprise” from the developer

The success achieved by Apex Legends has always kept hope alive among Respawn Entertainment fans, who continue to hope to see a new chapter in the saga of Titanfall, a franchise that never got the hype it hoped for.

The community has been waiting for some time to see a official sequel from Titanfall 2, although the wishes have never actually been granted, at least at the moment.

After all, fans had begun to lose hope after the cancellation of a new chapter was confirmed in 2019.

It is also true that the developers themselves have decided to to intervene themselves on the subject via an official post on their profile Twitter, suggesting that not everything had yet been decided. Now, however, another hard blow has arrived that fans will swallow with great difficulty.

The original Titanfall it is no longer available for sale, although according to the developers “the universe will continue “, as also reported by GameSpot.

The game will also be removed from subscription services during March 2022, albeit the servers will effectively remain online.

Below, the tweet confirming the sad news:

Therefore, although the title released at the launch of Xbox One will no longer be available for purchase, the servers to be able to play the original Titanfall will remain online so that players who already own the game can continue playing it.

The title is in fact currently playable through EA Play, EA’s subscription service, which is also included as part of Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate.

In any case, we remind you that in September too Apex Legends, the popular free-to-play battle royale from Respawn and Electronic Arts, has been plagued with some serious problems.

It wasn’t the first time that users are grappling with severe bugs, since one of these even reset all the progress recorded up to that particular moment.

Finally, regarding the cross-progression, Respawn has confirmed that it is in the works but that it will still take some time before we see it up and running.