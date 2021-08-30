Titanic 2, the possibilities of the film

Titanic is one of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema, reaching the figure of 2.2 billion dollars, and being surpassed only by Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. He was able to combine the shape of the disaster movie with a sentimental story, the one between the two young Rose Calvert (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo Dicaprio), linked in tragedy.

The sequel to the Titanic movie

The sequel to the film Titanic directed by James Cameron in 1997 was hypothesized but never made, because it should foresee a discrepancy with respect to how the events unfolded: the ship remained in the darkness of the ocean floor until 1985, when it came discovery and tourist dives began. The film should therefore be about Rose’s life after the loss of Jack. In November 2019, a video allegedly showing a trailer for a 2020 sequel to the film Titanic – called “Titanic 2: The Return of Jack” – has started going viral on social media. A version of this video posted on the Campus MUSIC Facebook page got over 15 million views in a week. This suggests that a sequel would have a notable echo, given the value of its epigone. The re-release of the film Titanic in 2012 – in 3D version – it grossed 343.4 million dollars.

The Titanic Movie 2

A film also titled Titanic 2 was released in 2010, directed and starring Shane Van Dyke and released by The Asylum. Despite the title, it is not a sequel to the 1997 film, but it is a mockbuster: it was released on TV in Australia on August 7, 2010, on Syfy and Sky in the UK and Ireland on August 9, and in the United States on August 25. The response of the critics was negative, although the performances of the cast – in particular that of Bruce Davison – have received praise. The film is set on a fictional replica of the Titanic that departs exactly 100 years after the original ship’s maiden voyage to perform the reverse course: but global warming and the forces of nature cause history to repeat itself on the same night, but in most disastrous way.

The protagonist of Titanic, Kate Winslet will still work with James Cameron for the film Avatar 2: “It was an extraordinary experience – said Winslet – to see the world of Pandora that [James Camron e la troupe, n.d.r.] created; entering that space and joining forces with that creative team is a bit like drinking kool-aid ”.

Perhaps to see the sequel to Titanic it will be necessary to wait for what will happen to the ship Titanic II which – according to USA Today – will set sail in 2022. Blue Star Line is spending 500 million dollars, planning – from 2012 – the launch of the ship. Titanic II will carry 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members, almost exactly the number of the original. Her maiden voyage will sail from Dubai to Southampton and then to New York. The voyage will last two weeks, following the same route as the original, which stopped on April 12, 1922 against an iceberg.

Titanic, streaming and on demand

The film Titanic – Two faces of an assassin (1997) is available for streaming on Disney +. It is on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, TimVision, Microsoft Store.

