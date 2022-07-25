‘Titanic’ actor David Warner dies at 80

Actor David Warner, known for his performance in the films “Titanic” and “The Prophecy,” died yesterday, July 24, at his home in London, Just Jared reported. According to the information, the 80-year-old artist said goodbye to the earthly plane after facing an illness related to cancer.

“In these last 18 months, he has faced his diagnosis with the grace and dignity that characterized him. We will miss him dearly and remember him as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man,” said a statement released by the BBC.

Warner’s career spans six decades across film and television, as well as the theatrical stage. The artist, however, is best known for his role in James Cameron’s romantic film “Titanic,” in which he played Spicer Lovejoy, the valet and bodyguard of the villain played by Billy Zane.

Born in Manchester, United Kingdom, the artist got his first big role in the production “Tom Jones”, directed by Tony Richardson, in 1963. Three years later he managed to succeed with a leading role in “Morgan, a clinical case”, where he directed by Karel Reisz shared the limelight with Vanessa Redgrave.

Warner was nominated for a BAFTA the same year he joined Sidney Lumet in Call for the Dead, and soon after began a celebrated collaboration with American director Sam Peckinpah.

The actor was seen playing serious roles, usually villains who found a surprising ending. A good example of this is when he played the photographer in Richard Donner’s “The Prophecy” (1976), who was experiencing a horrible death by decapitation.

His most recent film role was in the 2018 sequel “Mary Poppins Returns” opposite Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.