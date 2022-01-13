Titanic, as third-class child Reece Thompson became

The actor who played the “Irish kid” on Titanic revealed that he still makes money from the film 25 years later. Reece Thompson, 30, appeared in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet when he was only five, playing a third-class passenger who died alongside his mother when the Titanic hit an iceberg.

In one scene from the film, the boy, his mother and his sister were among the many passengers waiting for the third class gates to open. However, the family never made it to the lifeboats and were later taken back to their cabin where she tragically died. Reece now works as the director of digital marketing at Brian Head Resort, a ski resort in Utah. She started out as a child model when she signed with a talented agent after winning a competition.

Titanic, as he became the Irish child of the third class

The agent gave Reece’s mother the option to have him star in a gasoline commercial or play a small role in Titanic. Speaking to Business Insider, the actor said, “My mom used to say, ‘Let’s just do it. It will be great. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll see it. ‘ Obviously, it ended up exploding, so it wasn’t a bad decision on his part, that’s for sure. ‘ In the end it was a good decision as the former actor still receives royalty checks for his appearance in the film to this day.

He said, “It’s weird because I don’t think ‘Oh, when will I get a new’ Titanic ‘check?’ But when that happens I say to myself, ‘Oh great, $ 100 more.’ “There have been a couple of times where I thought ‘Oh, wow, that’s a $ 250 check.’ This movie is 12 years old and there is still money coming, this thing is very bizarre ”. Reece was originally paid around $ 30,000 for his role in the film, with the money securely deposited into an account and used for his education, car and living expenses.

Titanic was released in 1997 and played Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. It won 11 Oscars and was the first film to gross over $ 1 billion at the box office and remained the highest-grossing film of all time until Avatar, released in 2010. After its 2012 re-release for its 100th anniversary. anniversary of the tragedy, the box office of the film increased to over $ 2 billion.



