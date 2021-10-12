Although almost 25 years have passed since its release (which took place in 1997), the film Titanic continue to thrill us keeping us in suspense in front of one of the most beautiful and romantic love stories of all time: the one between Jack and Rose, played by two very young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet whose careers, thanks to the success of this film, have literally exploded. Although James Cameron’s film is etched in our minds from start to finish (with scenes of the iceberg, the car with fogged windows, the portrait and first-class lunch now etched in our memories), there are still numerous sides to it. dark and unpublished curiosities that are hidden behind Titanic and the making of this 11 Oscar-winning film, one of which went to Celine Dion for the song My Heart Will Go On, contained in the soundtrack of the film. Well yes, 109 years after the day of its sinking in the icy seas of the Atlantic Ocean, “the ship of dreamsHe never ceases to amaze us, today as then.

Titanic, curiosities about the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

The actors vying for the role of Jack

Before DiCaprio, the most accredited names to play the character of the young Jack Dawson were quite different. Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matthew Mcconaughey and Jeremy Sisto (what?) Had been taken into serious consideration, but then the audition made by the actor of The Wolf of Wall Street beat the competition.

The initial title of the film was another

At first James Cameron had thought of another title for his film which, initially, it was called Planet Ice. During the making of the film, however, the director was electrocuted by opting for Titanic.

The cost of Titanic

What if we told you that bringing the film to life cost more than the Titanic itself? Yes, Cameron and his associates would have spent 200 million dollars to make the film, while the British ocean liner would have cost “only” 7.5 million dollars (which translated into 1997, the year of the film’s release, would have been about $ 180 million. ).

Madonna could have been Rose

While it may seem incredible to say it now, Madonna was being seriously considered for the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater (exactly like Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow) after the singer’s success with Avoid, 1996 film thanks to which Miss Ciccone took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress. But then Kate Winslet arrived and her porcelain face conquered James Cameron.

Jack’s hands are Cameron’s

The hands that make the portrait of Rose are not those of Leonardo DiCaprio but those of Cameron: he is in fact the artist who hides behind the succinct drawing of Rose, depicted wearing only his Heart of the Ocean. In 2011, among other things, the sketch was sold at auction for an amount equal to 16,000 dollars.

Gloria Stuart was alive in the time of Titanic

Actress Gloria Stuart, who plays Rose when she grew up, was the only person on the set of Titanic to be already alive in 1912, that is the year in which the famous ocean liner sank after having rammed an iceberg.

Lindsay Lohan could have been in the movie

While still very young, Lidnsay Lohan was auditioned for the role of Cora Cartmell (the girl Jack dances with at the third class party and whom he affectionately calls as “My favourite»), Her red hair, however, was judged by Cameron to be too similar to Rose’s and so it was therefore that the part was entrusted to Alexandra Owens.

The Titanic soundtrack

Initially Cameron had thought of the soundtrack of the film with numerous songs by the musician Enya inside, who however declined the offer forcing the director to “fall back” (so to speak) on the composer James Horner.

The professionalism of Kate Winslet

To make sure that her freeze was real, Winslet refused to wear the wetsuit during the famous scene in which Rose remains in the water clinging to a door. Her professionalism is enviable, too bad it cost her pneumonia at the end of the shoot.

