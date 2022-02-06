Titanic, did Jack travel through time to save Rose? The new, absurd theory

The world of cinema is full of theories bordering on the absurd, so we should by now be able, from this point of view, not to be surprised at anything: the new fan-theory on the origins of Jack Dawson in Titanichowever, left us speechless too, who have read plenty of incredible things.

While LEGO presents the mammoth set dedicated to Titanic, in fact, the web has given birth to a story according to which, listen, hear, the character of Leonardo DiCaprio would be come from the future in 1912 in order to save the life of his beloved Rose!

According to the supporters of the theory, there are many clues: the fact that Jack must win the ticket by gambling would indicate, for example, that our man has no idea how to buy a ticket in that historical period; Jack also refers to the roller coaster dethe Santa Monica Pierwhich would only be inaugurated in 1916, and sports a backpack and a haircut that would not have been seen around for a few years after the sinking of the Titanic.

There remains, of course, a question: if Jack is from the future, why not just warn Rose of the impending disaster? A bit articulate as a plan, don’t you think? In case you want to pay attention to these details, however, here are on which platforms you can find Titanic in streaming.