Titanic, do you remember the Irish baby? Earn more money thanks to the film

Do you remember the Irish child who took part in the colossal film Titanic? His name is Reece Thompson. Here’s what he revealed twenty-five years after the film.

Titanic it is undoubtedly one of the greatest films in international cinematic history. A film capable of telling with an unprecedented cross-section, one of the most tragic events that characterized the twentieth century. The one brought to the big screen is there inauspicious crossing of the famous transatlantic that out of 1315 passengers only 501 were saved.

A film divided into two parts: the first where the love story between Jack and Rose was told, played by the then unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The second was the sad ending. The cinematic sequences designed by James Cameron are full of action, pathos and emotion.

A film where even i less relevant characters they helped make that film that broke all records unforgettable. Among these characters there is Reece Thompson, the Irish child who entered the hearts of so many people, despite a single joke.

Titanic, the Irish child still earns thanks to the film

Reece Thompson he is best known for his role as the “Irish child” in the legendary Hollywood film Titanic. He revealed that, despite almost 25 years having passed since the film, the young actor he is still making money from his role.

The actor only had five years when he got the part of the little third-class passenger who tragically dies with his mother and sister after the ship hit the icerberg.

In the scene, one of the most heartfelt and exciting in the film, he, his mother and his sister were among the passengers waiting for the third-class main gate to open to try and get into the lifeboat.

But the family failed to get into the lifeboat, so much so that they later died together in their cabin. A small and reduced part, with only a joke. Despite this it was moving, reflecting that of so many passengers on the third-class ocean liner who died in the tragedy.

Today, Reece has 30 years and it is the director of digital marketing of the Brian Head Resort, a ski and snowboard resort in Utah. He revealed that he doesn’t remember very well when he was on set. However he is grateful to the part and that film because every year he still gets the check for that role.

While in the years immediately following the release of the film his role was still remembered by him and everyone, so he was not surprised to take money from the film. In this last time the checks he receives are always a big surprise.

Reece Thompson, the Irish child of Titanic: a lucky choice

That part for Race came in a lucky way. There Reece’s career started out as a children’s model, signing a contract with a talented agent after winning a competition. That agent gave his mother the choice between two roles: acting in a gas station commercial or the ability to star in Titanic.

Although advertising was the safest option, his mother decided to pitch him for the role in the film. And luckily since it became the second highest-grossing film of all time in the history of cinema.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in history, so it’s pretty bizarre in retrospect.”Thompson told Business Insider. “My mom used to say, ‘Let’s just do it. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll see it anyway. ‘ Obviously, it ended up exploding, so it wasn’t a bad decision on his part, that’s for sure “.