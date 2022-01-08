Titanic – Goddess News

The film cost a record 500 billion lire between pre and post production. To meet the need for authenticity, Cameron used the Keldysh, a Russian research ship equipped with a pair of submarines for great depths, filming the real wreck as seen in the film. The outdoor shots were made off the coast of Canada, those “in studio” in Baja (Mexico) where a tank of over 28 thousand square meters was built for 70 million liters of water that housed a “model” of the Titanic in 1:10 scale. The performers we know well are: Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack), Kate Winslet (Rose), Billy Zane (Cai Hockley), Kathy Bates (Molly Brown). The plot: the Titanic sails from the Southampton dock on April 10, 1912. On board, among the many illustrious travelers, also the seventeen-year-old Rose, an American aristocrat, in the company of her mother and her snooty boyfriend, heir to an immense fortune. During the days of sailing, Rose has time to get to know and fall in love with JacK, a young passenger of the third class, a talented painter. On 15 April the “ship of dreams”, after hitting an iceberg, sank into the icy waters of the North Atlantic, taking 1,500 people with it. The director: James Cameron was born in Canada in 1954. In 1971 he moved to California where he studied physics. Not everyone knows that on 4 July 2010 Gloria Stuart, or the real Rose of Titanic, celebrated her hundred years and in top form. Then he died with lung cancer. A total of 1308 people survived, of the third class 709, of the second class 277 and of the first class 322. It is a timeless film, but at the base of everything, besides the tragedy, there is love that goes beyond death.

