Titanic, James Cameron has big plans for the film’s 25th anniversary

The film Titanic with Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate Winslet next year will accomplish 25 years old. It seems that only a short time has passed but this film directed by James Cameron in all this time it has become a cult movie. The news is that maybe we will have the honor of seeing a second.

Titanic turns 25

Nobody, not even James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet knew which monster of movies they were making when they were shooting for Titanic. The film has become a cult and in no time becomes one of the greatest classics of world cinema. The film that has fascinated its viewers back in time and continues to do so, is rapidly moving towards his 25th anniversary next year. Yes, almost a quarter of a century has already passed! So the producers have some exciting plans.

Titanic arrived in theaters 24 years ago, in particular the December 17, 1997. The 195-minute epic hit audiences in no time and was acclaimed for history and acting. It became the third highest-grossing film in cinema history with a collection of 2.2 billion dollars. Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio dominate the awards season, taking them home 11 Oscars out of 14 nominations.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet still together

According to the report by We Got This Covered, James Cameron, committed to Avatar 2, also starring Kate Winslet, is planning a special tribute to his most successful film Titanic. He plans to reunite Leonardo Dicaprio And Kate for a special documentary that revisits the making of his cult film. Not only that, he will recreate some iconic sets from the film to use as a backdrop for the entire documentary.

Meanwhile, the duo of the Titanic he certainly became fond of each other. In 2016, while talking about working with Kate Winslet, Leonardo Dicaprio He said: “Titanic was truly an experiment for me and Kate Winslet. We had done all these independent films. I loved her as an actress and she said, “Let’s do it together, we can do it.” We did it and it became something we could never have foreseen “.

>> Kate Winslet turns 45: a golden career of unforgettable films and international successes