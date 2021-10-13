Titanic, James Cameron’s epic-romantic colossal on Canale 5

On Tuesday 12 October in prime time on Canale 5, “Titanic”, James Cameron’s epic-romantic 1997 colossal, is broadcast. With Kate Winslet, Leonardo Di Caprio, Billy Zane, Frances Fisher and Kathy Bates, the film follows the lives of passengers aboard the fateful luxury liner Titanic before and during its slow descent into the Atlantic.

Rose (Kate Winslet) is a young high society woman who feels suffocated by her arrogant betrothed. Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a free-spirited artist who opens Rose to the world and steals her heart. When the ship collides with an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, the two lovers’ journey turns into a desperate race for survival.

“Titanic” is considered the film that tells the greatest love story of all time, a film that won 11 Academy Awards, including the one for Best Picture, out of a total of 14 nominations.

Few may know it, but as reported by the Mediaset press office, the roles of Jack and Rose were not initially designed for Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio, it is assumed that Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Nicole may have been in contention. Kidman, Jhonny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. Additionally, Jack’s portrait scene of Rose was the first to be shot creating a bit of embarrassment among the actors, with Di Caprio missing a line that he later chose to keep in the film. And again, many of the lines in the film were improvised by the actors, including “I’m the king of the world!” of Jack and “Jack this is where we met” pronounced by Rose as the ship is sinking. Last curiosity: the hands that can be seen in the scene of the portrait of Rose are those of the director James Cameron.