Titanic, Kate Winslet: how is the actress who makes Rose today? Age, husband, children, movies, Leonardo Di Caprio, Instagram

Kate Winslet she is one of the most appreciated and loved Hollywood actresses in the world. His career definitely started in 1998 when the blockbuster was released Titanic, a film that has remained in the history of cinema. She played there in the role of Rose, the protagonist, alongside Leonardo Di Caprio who instead played his unfortunate lover, Jack. Let’s find out all the details and curiosities about the private and professional life of actress Kate Winslet.

Titanic, who is actress Kate Winslet?

Age

Kate Winslet, the historic Rose of Titanic, was born in Reading (United Kingdom) on 5 October 1975. She 46 years old.

Husband

Kate Winslet was married three times. The actress got married for the first time in 1998 with James Threapleton, met on the set of the film Ideus Kinky – A train to Marrakech, where he worked as an assistant director. The marriage came after only one month of engagement and came to an end in 2001. Although the breakup took place “in a friendly manner”, These are their words communicated to the world press, the reasons for the separation are not yet known. At the announcement of the divorce, there were only rumors, never confirmed, about alleged “unexplained behaviors of Threapleton“.

Kate’s second marriage comes in 2003 when the actress marries the director Sam Mendes. The two had met in 2001 when he proposed to her to act for one of his shows in a London theater. Then in 2003, in fact, the wedding celebrated in great secrecy in the presence of only three friends of the couple in a villa in the English countryside. The idyll ends in 2010 when the two announce their separation. According to the gossip circulating at the time, it seems that their love would have entered a crisis in 2009.

Some unconfirmed rumors want their relationship to crack during the film’s set Revolutionary Road, with Winslet constantly focusing on the role even in private life. Other particularly persistent rumors claim that Kate has become jealous of the relationship between her husband and actress Rebecca Hall, whom he directs in the theater. In 2011 Sam and Rebecca announced they were having an affair, denying however that it started before Sam and Kate’s divorce.

Finally, in December 2012 Kate got married for the third time with Ned Rocknroll, grandson of Virgin Records owner Richard Branson. The two met during a stay in the Virgin Islands, guests of his uncle. The couple get married with a private and intimate ceremony and it will be Leonardo Di Caprio to accompany the bride to the altar. The marriage with Ned is still going well.

Sons

Kate Winslet has three children. The eldest, My Honey, came into the world in 1998 from her marriage to the actress’s first husband, James Threapleton. In December 2003, Winslet gives birth to her second child instead Joe Alfie, born of love with director Sam Mendes. The last born, in 2013, is Bear Blazer, had with current husband Ned Rocknroll.

Movie

Kate Winslet has played many roles in as many Hollywood films. His career officially took off with Titanic, James Cameron’s blockbuster released in 1998, and has never suffered setbacks thereafter. Suffice it to say that in the course of her long professional career, Winslet has managed to win well seven Oscars both as a leading and supporting actress. Among the most famous titles that we can mention there are certainly The Reader, If you leave me I delete you, Love does not go on vacation, Contagion, The Spotlight case And Collateral Beauty. Lately, the actress has entered the world of TV series by accepting the lead role in Murder in Easttown who has stocked up on Emmy Awards.

Instagram

Kate Winslet is not on Instagram but her official fan page currently has 932,000 followers. You can find it HERE.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

The actress and DiCaprio worked together in 1998 when they played Rose and Jack in the Titanic. Since then, their friendship has grown stronger and stronger, day after day.

