Titanic, Kate Winslet reveals a background about her red hair in the film

From Titanic a Mare of Easttown, i hair from Kate Winslet are always in the news, and just talking about her look in the new HBO series, the actress also wanted to tell a little background on the iconic red hair which he sported in the James Cameron film.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from Titanic

“Rose had never been described as having red hair“explained the actress to Elle’s microphones”I remember the first conversation I had with Jim Cameron about his hair color. He said to me ‘What if we did something bold with his hair?’. And he chose red, but a very intense, unusual shade, and I was very enthusiastic”

Too bad, however, that it took her two years to get back to her natural hair color … Maybe that’s also why in her new series, the HBO show Mare of Easttown (titled Murder in Easttown), Kate has opted for a wig, although Mare’s hair isn’t all that different from hers.

“We wanted to change for this role, but not too obvious. “It’s great how different you can look just by changing a person’s hair and clothes. That hair is actually a wig, and then we added some make-up to darken my face.“.

To complete Kate’s make-up, however, there were also fake eyebrows. “I don’t touch my eyebrows. They are naturally arched. And for Mare we have added small sections of false eyebrows. They are like tiny false lashes that you add to your brows, and that blend perfectly with themMurder in Easttown will arrive on June 9 on Sky and NOW.