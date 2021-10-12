Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio: how is the actor today? Age, zodiac sign, wife, children, movies, photos now, Instagram

Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most loved and appreciated Hollywood stars. An actor since childhood, Leo has been the protagonist of many feature films that have also led him to win the most coveted award of all: the Oscar. His long career peaked in 1998 when he played the unforgettable Jack in James Cameron’s blockbuster. Titanic. Let’s find out all about Leonardo Di Caprio’s private and professional life together.

Titanic, who is the actor Leonardo DiCaprio?

Age and zodiac sign

Leonardo DiCaprio was born in Los Angeles on November 11, 1974. Ha 46 years old. The actor is of the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Wife

Leonardo DiCaprio has never been married but is known for his (short or long) relationships with beautiful models. For example, from 2005 to 2011 he was engaged to Bar Rafaeli, then move on to short flirt with Toni Garrn And Blake Lively. Since December 2017 he has been romantically linked to Camila Morrone, Argentine model and daughter of Al Pacino’s ex-partner. It seems that between the two the love goes on well but there is still no talk of getting married.

Sons

Leonardo Dicaprio has no children. However, the actor has repeatedly stated that he would not mind starting a family: he would indeed have a strong desire for paternity.

Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio made his debut at a very young age in the world of cinema back in 1993 alongside Robert De Niro in the film Want to start over. Impossible to list all his box office hits thereafter. As for the nineties, we mention Happy Birthday Mr. Grape, Marvin’s room, The Iron Mask And Romeo + Juliet as the new millennium opened for him with a controversial starring role in the film The Beach.

In 2002 he starred for Martin Scorsese in Gangs of New York, the following year for Spielberg in Try to catch me. With Scorsese he continues a fruitful collaboration from which films of the caliber of The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island And The Wolf of Wall Street. The professional bond with Quentin Tarantino is also very lively, giving him roles in successful feature films such as Djhango Unchained, Inglourious Basterds And Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

DiCaprio finally wins his first (and so far only) statuette in 2015 when thanks to The Revenant you earn theOscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, after years and years of constant nominations to no avail.

Photo today

How has Leonardo DiCaprio changed over the years? Here are some shots of the actor today:

Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio is on Instagram where his official profile of the same name currently has over 50 million followers. In feed, the actor demonstrates a great commitment as an activist to issues relating to the environment, the abuse of plastic and global warming. HERE the profile.