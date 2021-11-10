As reported by Insider, while filming Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio improvised one of the most famous lines in the film.

Jack is a very grumpy guy in the first few scenes of the film but as soon as he sees the bow of the Titanic his excitement spills over into the famous phrase: “I am the king of the world! “These words were not in the script as revealed by Insider: the scene was completely improvised by Leonardo.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from James Cameron’s Titanic

The article on the site also states that the entire sequence in which Jack teaches Rose, played by Kate Winslet, to spit and the scene in which Rose spits in Cal’s face were both improvised by the actors.

Leonardo DiCaprio was truly one of the greatest heartthrob of the 1990s, if not the greatest, and the Titanic did nothing but help bring about the so-called Leomania. His appearance played a huge role, there is no doubt about that, but playing the charming Jack Dawson in Titanic was the real icing on the cake.