Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) as he is today: photos, age, private life

Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio plays Jack Dawson: this is how the actor is today

Leonardo Dicaprio, one of the leading faces of Hollywood cinema, rose to prominence mainly thanks to the role of Jack Dawson in the blockbuster Titanic, under the direction of James Cameron. The 1997 masterpiece will air this evening on Canale 5 in prime time, and while waiting to be able to rewatch a timeless work, it is interesting to go and find out how it has evolved Di Caprio. Born on 11 November 1974 and of evident Italian origins, Leonardo Dicaprio she is on the threshold of 50 years, and she is in better shape than ever, despite the fact that she is no longer a scion with straight, jaunty and very blond hair. Leonardo Dicaprio has a relationship since 2017 with Camilla Morrone, a beautiful Argentinian model, and is also very active in propaganda in favor of environmental protection, as evidenced by the many activist movements and the many awareness campaigns in which he took part as a convinced protagonist.

Leonardo Di Caprio is Jack Dawson in Titanic: his amazing career

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most famous and beloved actors in the world, and there are many films in which he took part, contributing significantly to the success, above all thanks to his versatility and great ability to identify. Leonardo Dicaprio, who rose to prominence as an enfant prodige already in the film Happy Birthday Mr. Grape, then increased his fame thanks to the role of Romeo in Romeo and Juliet by Baz Luhrmann, and above all of Jack Dawson in the signed blockbuster James Cameron Titanic. Initially, many dubbed the actor’s success as due to his extraordinary charm, especially for the hold he had on the teenage audience, but Di Caprio has managed to get rid of the weight of this label thanks to extraordinary interpretations in films such as: The Departed- The good and the evil, Shutter Island, Django Unchained, The Aviator, Blood Diamonds, The Wolf of Wall Street, C’era una time in Hollywood and above all Revenant-Revenant, which earned him his first Oscar as best actor in 2016. Among the most solid ties, from a professional point of view, of Leonardo Dicaprio, undoubtedly we find the partnership with Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest directors of all time with whom he is currently working also on the film Killer of The Flowers Moon, which will be released during 2021.

Titanic, Leonardo Di Caprio plays Jack Dawson: who is the protagonist

Leonardo Dicaprio plays in the blockbuster Titanic the young man Jack Dawson, a boy who has not yet found his dimension in life and who finds himself ‘wandering’ around the world drawing and in search of fortune. Thanks to a lucky but fatal hand in poker, he will be able to win tickets to embark on Titanic towards the United States of America, in what will later be a real tragedy. During the journey and before the sad ending, Jack he will meet the very rich young lady Rose, with whom he will immediately start feeling despite the many differences both in terms of life experiences and status. Love between Jack and Rose represents the zoom of Cameron on a tragic fact of recent history, a romantic epic that you will find in the death of Jack, due to the sinking of the ship, and in the memories of the now elderly Rose, the motive on which to base his extraordinary work.