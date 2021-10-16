Titanic on TV: the poisoning of the cast and Kate Winslet naked at the first meeting with DiCaprio: the 15 secrets

Titanic premiered on November 1, 1997 at the Tokyo International Film Festival (tonight on Canale 5 at 21.20) by James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The protagonists play Jack and Rose, two young people belonging to very distant social classes who fall in love during the maiden voyage of the British ocean liner, which sailed from Southampton and sank in the Atlantic Ocean on the night between 14 and 15 April 1912 after the collision with an iceberg. During the shipwreck Jack sacrifices himself for the girl and dies of hypothermia, while Rose is saved and will never forget her great love. Titanic is a colossal with extraordinary special effects and intertwines the story of an impossible love in Romeo and Juliet style with an epochal tragedy. The film broke the box office: cost 200 million dollars, grossed over 2.1 billion dollars, becoming in 1997 the most successful film in the history of cinema (today it is still the third highest-grossing film ever after Avengers : Endgame of 2019 and Avatar of 2009). At the 1998 Oscars he received 14 nominations and 11 statuettes (Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costumes, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing, Best Special Effects, Best Soundtrack, Best Song). Here are 15 things you may not know.