Titanic: one of the films that moved us the most was released 24 years ago in Italy

Titanic turns twenty-four. James Cameron’s timeless film at the cinema for the first time in Italy on January 16, 1998 made entire generations move and fall in love, becoming a success in world cinema.

Directed by James Cameron, the film is based on the story of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, the British passenger ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. City.

The plot of the movie

Titanic follows the love story of fictional characters Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during the tragic maiden voyage.

The story begins when treasure hunter Brock Lovett must recover from the wreck of the Titanic a necklace with a rare diamond, lost during the sinking of the ocean liner. Lovett manages to retrieve the safe of the owner of the diamond: Caledon Hockley, but inside he finds only the portrait of a naked girl wearing the necklace, the date shown on the necklace is April 14, 1912, the date on which the Titanic struck the icerberg.

An elderly woman, Rose Dawson Calvert, while watching television learns of the discovery of the portrait and contacts Lovett claiming to be the woman in the portrait, Rose DeWitt Bukater, a first class passenger of the Titanic believed dead in the shipwreck. Having ascertained her identity, Rose agrees to tell her story and what happened during her journey on the Titanic.

Rose DeWitt Bukater is reluctantly sailing towards her own future: she was forced by her penniless mother to get engaged to marry a rich and arrogant snob named Cal Hockley, and she hates this prospect so bitterly that she tries to kill herself by jumping off the ship, but is saved by Jack. Dawson.

Rose’s mother and her future husband therefore prevent her from seeing Jack, but the two meet in her cabin, who asks him to portray her naked, wearing only a diamond necklace, given to her by Cal.

Later, they escape from Cal’s bodyguard in the ship’s hold, where they make love, and then on the foredeck of the ship. There they observe the ship’s collision with an iceberg and hear the officers and ship’s designer, Thomas Andrews, discuss what to do.

Cal discovers the drawing and a note in his safe along with the necklace, which he slips into Jack’s coat pocket, thus setting it up for theft.

Jack is arrested, but Rose, who has meanwhile boarded a lifeboat, escapes to free him with an ax. Reunited Jack and Rose struggle to get back to the deck where Cal and Jack encourage her to board another lifeboat.

Pursuits and obstacles follow, but when the two return to the upper deck, the lifeboats are all gone and the ship is slowly sinking.

The ship breaks into two parts: the two take refuge in the stern while the ship sinks on the bow side, they remain afloat for a few more minutes, but the stern also sank, the two find themselves at sea in the midst of all the remaining passengers . Jack finds a wooden panel, which can only support one person’s weight, helps Rose hold on and assures her that she won’t die. But Jack will die of hypothermia shortly thereafter.

Rose, shortly after being torn apart by grief, is rescued together with five other people.

It has been 24 years since the release of the iconic film and such is the proof of its success and longevity that it was the highest-grossing film of all time until 2010, in fact it was nominated for 14 Oscars and won 11. . Titanic is a film that changed cinema, competed for the most Oscars and launched the career of one of the most successful actors in the history of cinema.

Where to see Titanic

You can see Titanic on the Diseny + platform, for those who do not have a subscription it is possible to rent James Cameron’s film on Google Play, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video at a cost of 3.99 euros.

