Titanic: the bizarre alternative ending that even James Cameron would prefer to forget

Like any inexorable classic over the decades, Titanic always finds a way to remain part of the moviegoer conversation. James Cameron’s 11-time Oscar-winning 1997 film became the highest-grossing production in history, later surpassed by another work by the director, Avatar.

And between the two, one that would prevail for a short time: Avengers: Endgame. As soon as that new record happened, in 2019, Cameron congratulated the achievement of the Marvel film through an Instagram post: “To Kevin (Feige, studio director) and everyone at Marvel: an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Here at Lightstorm Entertainment we celebrate your wonderful achievement. They not only showed that the industry is alive and well, but that it is now bigger than ever!”

In 2021, after a strategic re-release in China, Avatar regained its throne, a fact that was also celebrated with a creative post, both by Fox (owned by Disney, like Marvel) and by the Russo brothers, filmmakers of the latest adventure of the avengers.

Figures aside, the curious thing about Titanic is that the film contains, to a certain extent, an important paradox. It takes a famous and historical tragedy as its starting point, but ends up turning it into a timeless and transgenerational work, an inescapable exponent of pop culture and a feature film that resists viewing.

Its validity was achieved not only by iconic scenes and phrases (Jack’s hug to Rose, “I am the king of the world!”, among many others parodied ad infinitum) but also by debates on which Cameron himself and his protagonists they gave their points of view, such as if Jack did indeed enter the door turned into a lifesaver.

The answer, of course, was always yes. In fact, in a 2012 episode of Mythbusters, the theory was confirmed with physical evidence.

Titanic: demonstration that Jack and Rose fit together in the door



“Obviously it was an artistic decision… That if the table was big enough to support her but not enough to support him… Anyway, I think it’s a bit silly that we continue to have this debate twenty years later. What this does show is that the film managed to make Jack so lovable to the audience that it hurt everyone to see him die. Had he lived, the ending would have made no sense. The film is about death and separation, he had to die. So he was going to drown one way or another. This is called art, and things happen for artistic reasons, not physical ones,” Cameron told Vanity Fair magazine.

A young James Cameron gives directions to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Titanic IMDB



Therefore, any possibility of revisiting that universe that has Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) as protagonists is always welcome.

After all, the love story between the two is the heart of the film and the sinking of the Titanic is “just” the context of this exciting story. The inability of young people to be together because of this class division is mirrored by the location of the transatlantic passengers, and it is the film’s universal appeal that explains its status as a classic.

The ending that did not remain and that surprised the actors

One of the last debates that arose around the film was linked to an alternative ending written and filmed by Cameron that is shocking due to the tone chosen by the director, regardless of what it shows.









To place ourselves in the dilemma that the director had regarding how to put the finishing touch to his monumental production, we must remember how the film ends. Rose, after telling her story and realizing that she has little time left to live, throws into the water the famous “Heart of the Ocean” necklace that treasure hunter Brocke Lovett (Bill Paxton) was looking for so much, emitting a sound that we could interpret as a sign of relief.

In this way, the protagonist definitively freed herself from Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) and did so in a moment of intimacy that no one could witness.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio with James Cameron, director of Titanic (1997) Archive



Rose then goes to sleep and we see the photos of her life years after the tragedy, images of everything she managed to do just as Jack had foretold. When they die, the meeting of the young protagonists takes place in the place where they had met for the first time and they melt into a kiss on the stairs where the clock was while they are applauded by the passengers who left traces in their lives, at the same time that they meet in the afterlife, in their ideal of paradise.

Although the Titanic script has been branded as simplistic, it presents more reading than it appears on the surface and is deeply moving, with the unforgettable soundtrack by James Horner and that beautiful coda that is the Céline Dion song, another classic in himself: “My Heart Will Go On.”

It is a powerful closing, with a lot of sentimentality, where happiness prevails after the misfortune suffered. So it’s completely insane not so much that Cameron considered a superior ending but that he shot one that is downright bizarre.

The point at which both converge has Gloria Stuart as the protagonist, at that moment when she is about to throw the necklace. However, unlike the ending that fortunately remained in the film, an inexplicable comedy of entanglements took place in the alternative. As the woman is about to part with the jewelry, Lovett comes running in with his assistant and best friend, Lewis Bodine (Lewis Abernathy), and Rose’s granddaughter, Lizzy Calvert (Suzy Amis, Cameron’s wife).

The three try to persuade her not to throw the object and there is a very strange conversation. “The hardest thing about being so poor was being so rich,” Rose explains to Lovett, visibly upset that she always had the necklace with her.

“Look, Rose, I don’t know what to say to a woman who tries to jump off the Titanic when it’s not sinking and stays when it’s sinking,” the treasure hunter tells her, making her laugh, then begging her to at least let him have the necklace in his hands for a moment.

Gloria Stuart was nominated for an Oscar at the age of 87 for Titanic IMDb



“Look for pleasure in the wrong place, Mr. Lovett,” Rose challenges. “Life is the only thing that is priceless and you have to make every minute worthwhile”, she adds, in relation to the “make it count” that Jack used to say.

Then, he pulls out the “Heart of the Ocean” and finally throws it away, eliciting a frantic laugh from Lovett that is captured in an absurd overhead shot. What can be worse than that? The man asks Rose’s granddaughter to dance while the woman looks at them happily and then looks at the stars and Titanic concludes… Or at least that sequence.

Bill Paxton’s reaction

Bill Paxton in Titanic Archive



The remembered actor, who died on February 25, 2017, spoke a few months earlier with Yahoo! about the shooting of that alternate ending. “Oh, God… when Jim conceived of the film the first thing he wanted to do was answer one question: ‘How do you make this period film speak to a contemporary audience?’ He wanted them to connect with the story, and that’s why he conceived that timeless love story and knew that they were going to see themselves reflected in it, “explained the actor, who was honest about that day of filming with Stuart, in which, clearly, Cameron couldn’t bring the scene to fruition.

“Heroin would have been injected for that sequence to work,” joked the actor, who added that the director struggled with the script until he found the right tone, which meant that Stuart was alone on screen and not with that external noise that was going to attack, without a doubt, against a film that continues to be the subject of heated debate.