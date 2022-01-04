Titanic: The Exhibition, the immersive exhibition on the “unsinkable” ocean liner

For everyone it was the“Unsinkable”: thus he was presented to the world the Titanic, the British ocean liner born to be the most luxurious and technologically advanced ever, then became the protagonist of the greatest naval tragedy in history by colliding, during its first and only voyage from Southampton to New York, with an iceberg that on April 14, 1912 caused the death of at least 1490 people. A story that moved the world, which led to convening of the first conference on the safety of human life at sea, and which was also told by the colossal that made it famous Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Now the history of the Titanic can be relived with one immersive exhibition, just inaugurated London: Titanic: The Exhibition, signed by the Spanish producers of Musealia.

It is a touching journey that showcases the human face of tragedy, first of all with about 200 personal items belonging to passengers. There are clothes, letters, suitcases full of hope because the Titanic, for many of its guests, should also have been the beginning of a new life in the United States.

For the most part these are exhibits never before shown in the UK, and as well as in the display cases they are on display between the spaces of the ship, faithfully reconstructed. There are cabins from first to third class and there is also the staircase that also served as the backdrop for one of the most famous scenes of the film.

The contributions of Claes-Göran Wetterholm: one of the greatest experts in the world of the history of the Titanic, who edited the audio guides that accompany visitors, enriched by music and sounds that make the story decidedly touching. Here are some pictures of Titanic: The Exhibition