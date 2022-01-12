Titanic, the “Irish kid”: “Still getting royalties for the movie”

The third-class Irish kid who dies along with his mother and sister in Titanic said he still receives regular payouts for James Cameron’s film.

Reece Thompson, il Irish child of the third class than in Titanic dies with his sister while his mother tells them a fairy tale, still receives royalties for the James Cameron film.

In an interview with Business Insider, the boy – now 30 – recounted his experience with Titanic and said he still receives quarterly royalties. Reece Thompson works as marketing director at Brian Head Resort, Utah, and said: “It’s a weird thing because I don’t think about that experience anymore. Every once in a while, though, I get an extra $ 100 and I realize it’s royalties. So I think, ‘Wow, cool, here’s a little extra!'”.

About his experience as an actor in Titanic, the boy said: “My mom was cheering for me to take part in the movie and was always saying, ‘Well, let’s try. Maybe the movie will suck but it will still be a good experience.’ Then Titanic literally exploded all over the world! a bad idea! “.

At the time, Reece Thompson received a $ 30,000 fee for taking part in the film. This amount was kept in an account and guaranteed the boy an education, expenses for his driving license and for a life away from his parents’ home. Obviously, the salary is a far cry from the $ 2 million given to Kate Winslet and the $ 2.5 million Leonardo DiCaprio was paid with.

The boy said that, immediately after the release of the film, his royalties amounted to thousands of dollars, then dropped to a few hundred dollars as time went on. The title arrived on VHS and DVD between 1998 and 1999 and was re-released on DVD and Blu-ray between 2005 and 2012, new periods in which Reece Thompson received major payouts. At the moment, Titanic is one of those films that has earned more than $ 2 billion worldwide.