“Titanic”: the parody with a cat is the most beautiful thing you will see on Valentine’s Day

And if in Titanic instead of Rose interpreted by Kate Winslet there was … a cat? It is what happens in the video that she is depopulating during this Saint Valentine.

In the parody of the famous film directed by James Cameron in 1997, alongside Leonardo Dicaprio this time instead of Kate Winslet there is the most famous and followed cat of YouTube, OwlKitty. The result is a trailer to see and laugh at.

Behind the making of this fabulous video, which in a few hours has already totaled hundreds of thousands of views, as well as others on the YouTube channel of OwlKittythere are Thibault Charroppin And Olivia Boonea pair of talented web content creators, experts in digital art, post-production and editing.

In the funny videos they make, the star is always their cat Lizzyincluded in various very popular films, such as Jurassic Park, The shark, Mom I missed the plane, pulp Fiction And Ghost – Ghost. All fantastic, but it must be said that with that of Titanic they really outdid themselves. We can’t stop looking at it and rewatching it all the time.

