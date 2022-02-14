TItanic with Leonardo DiCaprio and a cat: the “cat lady” parody is viral (VIDEO)

OwlKitty, the famous Youtube cat, made her first appearance alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: their version of Titanic for Valentine’s Day is a real triumph online.

A new hilarious video posted on the Youtube channel created by Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone sees their OwlKitty, the cat more famous than Youtube, alongside Leonardo Dicaprio in a revised version of Titanic by James Cameron: the parody released for Valentine’s Day has literally conquered the web.

Charroppin and Boone are a couple of content creators, experts in digital art, post-production and editing, who mainly deal with the Youtube channel called OwlKitty: in the videos created by the two the absolute protagonist is always their cat Lizzy, who is used to recite “beside“of the most famous Hollywood superstars.

The thing the couple does best is just insert their adorable pet in the frames of the most famous films of all time, as happened in the case of Jurassic Park, Mom, I missed the plane, The Jaws, ET, Godzilla vs Kong. and The Shining.

On the occasion of the party of lovers, OwlKitty was the protagonist of Titanic, taking the place of Kate Winslet alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: the result is simply hilarious, thanks to the incredible expressiveness of the feline and the inspiration of its talented masters.