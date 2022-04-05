Tite, coach of the Brazilian team, and his response to the ‘surprise’ of Qatar 2022: They will be surprised by Ecuador | Soccer | sports

Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, does not want to put his team as a candidate to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup, nor does he speak of a ‘group of death’, but he was firm in pointing out that Ecuador will be the “surprise” of the next World Cup.

The Brazilian team is in group G together with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon and when asked about their rivals and the difficulty of facing them, he pointed out: “Neither the group of death nor of life, everyone always has a degree of difficulty. (In another zone) Portugal is with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana”, indicated the coach.

The South American team, which has five World Cups, but has not reached a final since 2002, when it defeated Germany in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, qualified for Qatar after some South American qualifiers in which it finished undefeated, with 14 wins and three draws.

If they manage to get through the group stage with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, who finished third in the last African Cup, Brazil will face one of the group H qualifiers, made up of Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea, in the round of 16. from the south.

The coach was asked about the impossibility of the South American teams to measure themselves against those of Europe in the last time and if this was a disadvantage. The coach insisted that although it is not ideal, all the teams will suffer from this reality and warned that many will be amazed at the level of the Conmebol teams.

“Reaching a great moment is key. To say that the South Americans are strong and that the Europeans may not be… They will be surprised by Ecuador, huh? Listen to what I’m saying,” said the Brazilian strategist.

Tite said on Monday that he will attend the Manchester City-Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea-Real Madrid matches, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, with the idea of ​​fine-tuning his squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. (D)