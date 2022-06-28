Tite defends Neymar for the umpteenth time – Foot11.com

After a complicated season, Neymar Jr sees his status questioned at PSG. What to rush a departure this summer? The Brazilian coach, Tite, has again turned into a firefighter on duty. More

Neymar, target of all criticism

The least we can say is that Neymar’s adventure under the tunic of PSG is not a long calm river. On the contrary, between bursts of genius, repeated absences and average performances, one could describe it as tumultuous. Moreover, the PSG, launched in a new era, would think of parting with it this summer. It must be said that after a season with 22 starts in Ligue 1 and with 0 goals in the Champions League, there is reason to be impatient. This contrasts with his career in selection under the orders of Tite. Especially given the great talent of the former star of Santos.

Neymar, in the colors of Brazil. Sports icon

According to several concordant sources, Luis Campos would have the idea of ​​​​selling the number 10. Problem, they are not plethora to be able to secure the services of the Brazilian. Called into question therefore, the main interested party could accept a departure if the proposed challenge suits him.

Tite to the rescue of the Parisian

The grievances made against him are known to all, but the main one concerns his lifestyle. Many believe, in fact, that the latter cannot be in line with a professional career. At least, if he wants to perform at a high level for a few more years. Also in selection, Neymar is not really spared. In question, its positioning on the green rectangle.

Em entrevista ao podcast “Sexta Estrela” do ge, Tite diz que é burrice usar Neymar pelos lados: “Ele não é problema, é solução”https://t.co/27BFKJbCDA —ge (@geglobo) June 27, 2022

Invited to speak on the case of his star player, Tite, the coach of Brazil, was very cash: “Neymar is not a problem, he is a solution. Sometimes they say that on the axis he will make more mistakes. His position makes him make more mistakes, because when he does it creatively, he will be decisive”exposed Tite in remarks relayed by RMC Sports.