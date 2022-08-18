Tite responds to Mbappé on the level of South American football – Foot11.com

In an interview with ESPN, Seleção Tite coach returned to Kylian Mbappé’s words about the level of football in South America. More

Mbappé was upset

It was last May. Interviewed by the Brazilian channel TNT Sports, Kylian Mappé had given his opinion on a potential weakness of the South American teams. Asked about his favorites at the World Cup, the Parisian had especially insisted on the European suitors, to the chagrin of the Brazilians and in particular Tite. According to him, the nations of the old continent are exposed to greater competition by constantly playing with each other. The striker had even mentioned the League of Nations to support his thinking.

For Mbappé, this emulation is specific to European formations. So he said: When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why in the last World Cups, when you look at it, it’s always the Europeans who win. “With a last title in 2002 for Brazil, the justification of the French is credible. However, his words still aroused an outcry in South America.

Like others before him, Tite takes over Mbappé

Many were the reactions about the statement of the one who has already lifted a World Cup. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), two Argentinian internationals, for example responded with vigor. Also questioned on the subject, Tite wanted to dissociate the League of Nations from the qualifiers for the World Cup: “ Sorry, we don’t have Azerbaijan to play against. In the qualifiers, these are all games with a very high degree of difficulty, much higher than this group stage in Europe.”

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain (Icon Sport)

Convinced by his thought, the winner of the 2019 Copa America insisted on the difficulty of playing in certain countries such as Bolivia, where the altitude greatly complicates the task. For him, it’s quite simple: Kylian Mbappé does not know this difficulty, he did not try to find out. “Currently in first position in the FIFA rankings, Brazil will have a status to defend at the next World Cup. From the group stage, the Auriverdes will also play two European teams, Serbia and Switzerland. A reunion with Kylian Mbappé afterwards?