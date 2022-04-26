Title 42: A US court blocks Biden’s plan to end pushbacks at the border | International

A federal judge in Louisiana announced on Monday that he will block the US government’s plan to end Title 42 on May 23, the rule with which the US has expelled undocumented migrants during the pandemic. Robert Summerhays, in charge of the lawsuit brought by Republican leaders in 21 states to stop the White House’s plan on Title 42, said in a written notice that he plans to issue an order on the matter.

Said order will stop, at least temporarily, the plan of US President Joe Biden to lift that controversial immigration rule, which was to end on May 23. Title 42 is a measure protected by the pandemic that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) imposed in 2020, during the term of Donald Trump, and that the Democratic Administration has continued.

This measure implies that the United States automatically deports most of the undocumented immigrants who arrive at its southern border, that of Mexico, without giving them the opportunity to request asylum.

In early April, the CDC announced that it would lift the measure on May 23, which relieved human rights organizations that had criticized it. However, that also generated strong criticism from the Republican opposition, to the point that the leaders of Republican states such as Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri sued Biden for it.

In his notice Monday, Judge Summerhays announced his “intent to grant the petition” to temporarily block the lifting of Title 42 and said the parties will need to meet to negotiate the impact of that suspension.

Since it began implementation in March 2020, the United States has used Title 42 more than 1.8 million times to expel undocumented migrants to Mexico or their countries of origin without allowing them to apply for asylum, according to government data.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.