Title 42: The Biden administration announced the end of Title 42, but what consequences will its elimination have for those who request asylum?

The Biden administration announced on Friday, April 1, that it will eliminate the restrictions to seek asylum on the border between Mexico and the United States that were implemented in order to prevent the spread of covid-19. In this way, the controversial measure called Title 42 will end.

Through a statement, the secretary of the (DHS) Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, said that Title 42 will be rescinded on May 23, but until that date, the expulsions of adults and families will continue.

Title 42 was established under the Donald Trump administration in 2020 as a public health order to contain the covid pandemic, but it practically ended the right to asylum because it allows border officials to immediately expel migrants who try to enter the United States through Mexico and Canada. The only exception is unaccompanied minors.

Before the implementation of Title 42, migrants who came to the United States to seek asylum or any other humanitarian protection had the opportunity to present their cases before an immigration judge. This right has been canceled because now migrants do not even receive a deportation order. They only get a cursory health check and are immediately returned to Mexico, if they are from that country or from Central America. If they are from another place, they are transferred by plane.

Since Title 42 was implemented, it is estimated that the CPB (Office of Customs and Border Protection) has expelled to Mexico and other countries in the region 1.7 million migrants who arrived in the United States seeking asylum.

It should be noted that Title 42 is a public health statute that was enacted in 1944 and that gives the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) the authority to determine if a contagious disease in a foreign country poses a risk of spread in the United States.

In this way, the CDC can, with the approval of the president in turn, temporarily prohibit the entry into the United States of people or goods that represent a threat to public health.

Because the CDC has determined that covid cases are under control in the United States, the Biden administration believes that the time has come to suspend Title 42.

opposing points of view

The elimination of Title 42 is well seen by immigrant advocates, but not by Republican representatives, which is why it is anticipated that it will be a headache for Biden and a reason for political confrontation in the next midterm elections.

Both Democrats and groups that defend immigrants consider that Title 42 is a discriminatory and racist policy that was never justified by science and puts those who come to seek political asylum in the United States at serious risk.

The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and other groups such as Oxfam America have pointed out that if the Biden administration had not ended Title 42, they would challenge the order in court.

“The Biden administration knows full well that maintaining Title 42 will not stop the spread of COVID-19 or prevent people who are literally fleeing for their lives from seeking safety in the United States,” Noah Gottschak, one of the leaders of Oxfam America, shortly before the White House announced the end of that measure.

Immigrant advocates also say that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the discriminatory nature of Title 42. They cite as an example that, while Ukrainian refugees who have come to seek asylum at the southern border have been granted without further ado, This right is a problem, as it should be, others, like the Haitians, are unceremoniously rejected, despite the fact that they also face serious threats in their country of origin.

For their part, the Republicans have expressed that the elimination of Title 42 will represent a huge uptick in migration, especially from Mexico and Central America, and that it will aggravate the chaos and lack of security on the border.

DHS Preparations

Given this possible scenario, officials from the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) have indicated that they are preparing to receive and process up to 18,000 people a day, a number that could saturate border facilities.

DHS officials also reported that, as part of the preparations, they have created a Southwest Border Coordination Center at their headquarters to align different agencies dealing with migrants.

Among the measures that will be implemented to deal with the increase in migration, the DHS reported that it is contemplating hiring more staff and volunteers to help process cases more efficiently.

The new plan will be funded with resources from the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law, which allocated an additional $1.45 billion to agencies working on the border.

One of the main changes that is planned to be implemented is a new asylum rule that will ensure that people who are eligible receive this protection quickly and those who are not, are also expelled immediately.

To expedite the process, asylum seekers will not have to wait for their case to be decided by an immigration judge. This process often takes months or even years. The new policy contemplates hiring asylum officers who will be able to directly adjudicate the request and decide cases more quickly.

In summary, DHS officials stated in a statement that the strategy to face the massive increase in migrants at the border includes: acquiring and deploying resources to serve a greater number of people, providing a more efficient and fair immigration process; process and deport those without valid claims; and work with other countries in the Western Hemisphere to manage migration and address the root causes.