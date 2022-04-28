Title and First Image Revealed for David O. Russell’s Latest Project

Finally, after much speculation about the project known as Cantebury Glassthe real title has already been revealed the latest from David O. Russell: amsterdam. Another great news that has been presented at the CinemaCon in Los Angeles, after Disney warned us when we could see the trailer for Avatar 2 or to show DC superhero calendar dates. Amsterdam comes almost seven years after Russell’s last success, Joywhich led to a new Oscar nomination for Jennifer Lawrence in 2015. As usual in the director’s productions, the cast will be a real scandal as far as top stars are concerned.

amsterdam It is by far the project that the director has kept the most secret of his extensive filmography. But if there was ever a time to reveal the final title by Century Fox, it was CinemaCon. Scheduled to hit theaters in November of this year, event attendees were treated to various images and clips from this drama which, according to the press release, has been described as “A romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

With a script signed by David O. Russell himself, the cast is made up of (hold on to your seat): Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Timithy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Alessandro Nivola, John David Washington and Taylor Swift. A firm candidate for the 2023 Oscars, a ceremony that the director always tends to step on, triumphing with titles such as The Good Side of Things, The Great American Scam or The Fighter.

Check out Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie in the first look at Amsterdam from writer and director David O. Russell. In theaters November 4. pic.twitter.com/oGfCJ33RCq — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 27, 2022

CinemaCon has also brought us the first official image, published by the production company itself on its Twitter account. In it we can see Christian Bale with a curious patch, Margot Robbie with a pipe and short hair and John David Washington completely shaved for the occasion. Behind the three stars is the image of a sun painted on cloth, an image that could suggest some kind of secret society. amsterdam It will hit theaters on November 4, 2022.