Titles full of mystery and suspense

Mystery is the main ingredient of the television series “The Flight Attendant”production that follows Cassandra Bowden, a stewardess who is involved in two crimes.

Printed version

The series has two seasons, in the first Cassie, a role played by Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), wakes up in a hotel room with a dead body and no clue as to what happened.

In the second season the character has evolved and is in search of a new beginning, however, she is once again involved in another murder case.

Recently, on May 21, the second season of 8 episodes premiered on hbo maxfull of mystery, action and suspense.

At the moment, it is unknown if the Serie will be renewed, however, if you are a lover of this type of stories on the platform there are some Titles with mysteries to resolve.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

‘Big Little Lies’

The seemingly perfect life of three mothers in Northern California begins to unravel and takes a sinister turn. The plot of the series is kept simple and by the end all the loose ends are connected and the mystery is solved.

“Big Little Lies” stars the Oscar winners Reese witherspoonMeryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, alongside Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée.’

Two of the recommendations in this count were recently released, we are talking about ‘The Flight Attendant’ and ‘The Staircase’. ‘The Flight Attendant’ premiered its second season and was full of mystery and suspense, however, it is unknown if the series will be renewed for a new batch of episodes. All titles are available on HBO Max.

‘Beautiful liars’

The production based on the novels by Sara Shepard follows a group of friends, Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer, who are being stalked by someone named “A” and who threatens to reveal their secrets.

SEE ALSO: Raphy Pina “is very positive and remains confident in the appeal process,” says his lawyer

“Pretty Little Liars”, the original title of the series, has seven seasons and has a punctuation 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

‘The Undoing’

Grace Fraser, role played by Nicole Kidmana successful psychologist discovers that her husband could be responsible for a widespread catastrophe.

The critical consensus, on Rotten Tomatoes, notes that the series is a “beautifully shot mystery” and obtained a 75% approval rating on the platform.

‘The White Lotus’

The miniseries follows the adventures and misadventures of the staff of a tropical resort and a group of guests, however, as the days go by a dark complexity begins to emerge between them and the idyllic place itself.

SEE ALSO: Robert Pattinson to star in new movie from ‘Parasite’ director

‘The Staircase’

Inspired by real events and recently released on the platform, it tells the story of the writer and war veteran, Michael Petersonafter the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen in 2001.

The miniseries explores how difficult it can be to find the truth and portrays the pain of a family from the inside. Until June 9 there will be new episodes.

Look what our Youtube channel has!