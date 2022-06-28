Titles leaving Netflix this July 2022: Ugly Betty, Dawson’s Creek and more

Titles like Ugly Betty, Dawson’s Creek, Train to Busan and more are leaving Netflix this July. Find out which movies and series leave the platform.

As each month they arrive Netflix new movies and series but others also leave the platform and this july 2022 will not be the exception, some of the Titles that will leave the catalog are I am Betty the Ugly one, Dawson’s Creek and more. Here we tell you which ones and when they leave, so you can do a marathon before they move to another service.

Netflix premieres in July 2022: Stranger Things, Resident Evil and Control Z

Find out what titles leave Netflix in July 2022

Don’t say you weren’t warned. For a few weeks in some titles of the Netflix catalog the legend “Last day to see this title…” appears. So it is time for you to take the opportunity to do a marathon, if any of your favorite series or movies is on this list.

This video may interest you

One of the exits that surprised us the most was that of I am Betty the Ugly one, a title that has always remained among the most viewed content on the platform, occupying the number 1 popularity position on multiple occasions. The next July 11 The 156 chapters of this Colombian telenovela say goodbye indefinitely to Netflix.

Among other outstanding titles that come out, are the youth series of the 90s, Dawson’s Creek; the docudrama where real detectives narrate the homicides that have marked their career, Royal Detective and the series starring Jessica Alba, L.A. Finest. In addition to movies like The crime of Father Amaro, Train to Busan, war of the worlds, The room, Hitch: Seduction Specialist Y A fake wife.

Ana de Armas will be Marylin Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde”

Then we leave you the dates and other titles that say goodbye this July.

1st of July

Films

10 days in gold

killer at home

The Adventures of Shark Boy and Fire Girl

Of course!

Setback

The crime of Father Amaro

Zombie Station: Train to Busan

this is just beginning

Geronimo: An American Legend

war of the worlds

The room

Hitch: Seduction Specialist

the dark tower

A fake wife

In the valley of shadows

Zipi and Zape and the captain’s island

sets

LA’s Finest: Los Angeles Police

Record of Grancrest War

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes

documentaries

hondros

Nureyev

What We Started

* Last day to see them June 30th.

The Squid Game becomes reality, Netflix launches contest

July 2nd

Films

sets

documentaries

Riad Mossa: Life begins

July 4th

Films

Shopkins travel the world

documentaries

July 7th

July 8

First look at Matilda, the Netflix musical

July 10th

Films

Gat in die Mur

His Excellency Ajadi

July 11

12th of July

sets

documentaries

Previews, news and surprises from day 1 of Netflix Geeked Week

July 13

Films

July 15

Films

gunslinger

my life at seventeen

Mustang: The Rehab

Rock the Kasbah: Discovering a star

The hidden truth

the secret life of pets 2

sets

Angel Beats!

Anohana: The flower we saw that day

Dawson’s Creek

God Eater

Granblue Fantasy: The Animation

Merlina: Watch the teaser for the Tim Burton series on Netflix