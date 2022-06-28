Titles leaving Netflix this July 2022: Ugly Betty, Dawson’s Creek and more
Titles like Ugly Betty, Dawson’s Creek, Train to Busan and more are leaving Netflix this July. Find out which movies and series leave the platform.
As each month they arrive Netflix new movies and series but others also leave the platform and this july 2022 will not be the exception, some of the Titles that will leave the catalog are I am Betty the Ugly one, Dawson’s Creek and more. Here we tell you which ones and when they leave, so you can do a marathon before they move to another service.
Find out what titles leave Netflix in July 2022
Don’t say you weren’t warned. For a few weeks in some titles of the Netflix catalog the legend “Last day to see this title…” appears. So it is time for you to take the opportunity to do a marathon, if any of your favorite series or movies is on this list.
One of the exits that surprised us the most was that of I am Betty the Ugly one, a title that has always remained among the most viewed content on the platform, occupying the number 1 popularity position on multiple occasions. The next July 11 The 156 chapters of this Colombian telenovela say goodbye indefinitely to Netflix.
Among other outstanding titles that come out, are the youth series of the 90s, Dawson’s Creek; the docudrama where real detectives narrate the homicides that have marked their career, Royal Detective and the series starring Jessica Alba, L.A. Finest. In addition to movies like The crime of Father Amaro, Train to Busan, war of the worlds, The room, Hitch: Seduction Specialist Y A fake wife.
Then we leave you the dates and other titles that say goodbye this July.
1st of July
Films
- 10 days in gold
- killer at home
- The Adventures of Shark Boy and Fire Girl
- Of course!
- Setback
- The crime of Father Amaro
- Zombie Station: Train to Busan
- this is just beginning
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- war of the worlds
- The room
- Hitch: Seduction Specialist
- the dark tower
- A fake wife
- In the valley of shadows
- Zipi and Zape and the captain’s island
sets
- LA’s Finest: Los Angeles Police
- Record of Grancrest War
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes
documentaries
- hondros
- Nureyev
- What We Started
* Last day to see them June 30th.
July 2nd
Films
sets
documentaries
- Riad Mossa: Life begins
July 4th
Films
- Shopkins travel the world
documentaries
July 7th
July 8
July 10th
Films
- Gat in die Mur
- His Excellency Ajadi
July 11
12th of July
sets
documentaries
July 13
Films
July 15
Films
- gunslinger
- my life at seventeen
- Mustang: The Rehab
- Rock the Kasbah: Discovering a star
- The hidden truth
- the secret life of pets 2
sets
- Angel Beats!
- Anohana: The flower we saw that day
- Dawson’s Creek
- God Eater
- Granblue Fantasy: The Animation
