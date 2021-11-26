titles, release date and full cast

A very rich cast for a new French production of The Three Musketeers, from the novel by Dumas, which will arrive in cinemas in two films, in April and December 2023.

They will return to the cinema i Three Musketeers (which were then four), not with one but with two films, this time of French production, Pathé, and with a very interesting cast. The novel by Alexandre Dumas, with its sequels, has been adapted countless times to the cinema, most recently with The Three Musketeers 1993, with Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland, Chris O’Donnell, Rebecca deMornay and Tim Curry and with The Three Musketeers of 2011 with Luke Evans, Milla Jovovich, Mads Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz and Orlando Bloom, In 2014 the BBC made a miniseries with Tom Burke, Santiago Cabrera, Luke Pasqualino and Peter Capaldi. But now the story is about to go back to where it was born, that is, in France.

The Three Musketeers: the cast of the new films on the characters of Dumas

Pathé announced the titles, release date and cast of its version of The Three Musketeers. The films, directed by Martin Bourboulon, they are entitled The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan, which will be released on April 5, 2023 (international date, we do not yet know the national ones) e The Three Musketeers – Milady which will come out on December 13, 2023. And this is the full cast:

Eva Green as Milady DeWinter; François Civil, D’Artagnan; Vincent Cassel, Athos; Pio Marmaï, Porthos; Romain Duris, Aramis; Louis Garrel, king Louis XIII; Vicky Krieps, Queen Anne; Eric Ruf, Cardinal Richelieu, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd the Duke of Buckingham; Lyna Khoudri, Constance Bonacieux; Marc Barbé, Captain de Treville; Patrick Mille, the Count of Chalais; Julien Frison, Gaston De France; Ralph Amoussou, Hannibal (a new character inspired by the true story of Louis Anniaba, the first black musketeer in history.

Shooting for the two films will take place back to back in France at the end of next summer.