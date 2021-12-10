Tiziana Rocca / “I risked a fine of 100 million lire for Leonardo Di Caprio”

Tiziana Rocca, wife of Giulio Base, spoke to the microphones of “Today is another day” on the afternoon of Friday 10 December 2021. The woman recounted her role as a “friend of the stars” and event organizer: thanks to her, in fact, numerous celebrities arrived in Italy for appointments or other commitments. An example? Leonardo Dicaprio: “I did an event in Rome where he was there, but he made a rule… If photographers had photographed him, I would have had to pay a fine of 100 million lire for every single shot. So that’s the only event I don’t have snapshots of. Di Caprio has since learned to trust me and asked me to go to Pompeii without being chased by photographers. I organized a private visit for him, his mother and Bradley Cooper and he was able to see the excavations in peace “.

Among the other stars who arrived in Italy thanks to Tiziana Rocca there are also Anjelica Huston (“I have had it many times in our country, we have done many initiatives together”) And Meryl Streep (“An exceptional woman, she always told me that I had to have the fourth child, to have as many as she has”). Now “I’m working with Giancarlo Giannini, who received a star on the Walk of Fame. We have not yet been able to go to the United States of America to collect it. The handover ceremony will be held between February 28 and March 3 “.

TIZIANA ROCCA: “SYLVESTER STALLONE LOVES SHOPPING IN ITALY”

In the continuation of his speech live on Rai Uno, Tiziana Rocca highlighted that “In ordinary life, stars are always very simple, very cute people. In the workplace, however, mystery is created, as they are surrounded by agents and other people. When you get to know them well and respect what you promised, things get better “.

Finally, a joke about Sylvester Stallone: “For me he is a great friend. He seems like a bit of a gruff character, instead you can talk about everything with him, from art to shopping. He loves shopping in Italy “.

