Tiziano Ferro and her husband become parents of two babies

Italian singer-songwriter Titian Ferro announced yesterday with great joy that he and his husband became parents.

Through a beautiful image that he posted on Instagramthe interpreter of “Black Evenings”, revealed that they are the parents of a girl and a boy.

“Two phone calls made me the happiest man in the world,” reads the artist’s publication accompanied by the photo in which she appears very smiling with her husband and children.

the voice of success “Amazed” He explained that the first of those calls was a few months ago to inform him that he was the father of a girl, while the second was several weeks ago to inform him that he was also going to be the father of a boy.

“I became a dad and I want to introduce these two wonders of 9 and 4 months. Margherita and Andrés, your life has just begun. But ours too,” she added.

The singer-songwriter said that for her husband Victor Allen and for him the parenting experience represents “the highest of honors, the most demanding of burdens. Which we will face with love, attention, tenderness and dedication”.

In the midst of the joy he lives, Ferro asked for respect for his family.

“We understand and accept the curiosity that reigns around us, but we ask that you respect the confidentiality of Margherita and Andres,” he requested.

“We will take care of our children, we will protect them and we will protect their privacy to the best of our ability. It will be up to them alone to decide ‘when’ – and especially ‘if’ – to share their life story, it is only fair that they know before the rest of the world. It is an unquestionable right. Thank you for the love and understanding of all times. We love you! ”He ended by saying.