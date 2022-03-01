Tiziano Ferro and his partner are already parents of two babies and they showed it off with this photo

James 35 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Italy.- Tiziano Ferro He is one of the most famous singers of a long time, but now he is in a new stage that is that of being a father, because only a week after revealing the wedding with Victor Allennow said that they are already parents, because they decided to adopt.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Second time is the charm! Ben Affleck would propose to Jennifer Lopez

“Bennifer” were caught walking together at the last Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved