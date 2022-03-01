Tiziano Ferro and his partner are already parents of two babies and they showed it off with this photo

Italy.- Tiziano Ferro He is one of the most famous singers of a long time, but now he is in a new stage that is that of being a father, because only a week after revealing the wedding with Victor Allennow said that they are already parents, because they decided to adopt.

Through his social networks, the Italian told his followers that he already has two little ones, these are Margherita and Andrés, whom he also introduced, by the way.

The babies arrived weeks apart, which is why the girl is the oldest. “Two phone calls made me the happiest man in the world. The first a few months ago: a girl. The second, just a few weeks ago: this time, a boy. I’m a dad, and I want to introduce you to these two wonders, 9 and 4 months old. Margherita and Andres, your life has just begun. And ours too.”

Also, I leave the following message: “Both for Victor and for me, the experience of being parents represents the greatest honor, the greatest responsibility. We will face it with love, care, tenderness and dedication”.

Similarly, he added: “We understand and accept the curiosity generated around us, but we ask you to respect the privacy of Margherita and Andres. We will take care of our children, protecting them and preserving their privacy to the best of our ability.”