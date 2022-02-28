Tiziano Ferro becomes the father of two babies

The Italian artist Tiziani Ferro “is the happiest man in the world” by becoming the father of a boy and a girl, along with his partner, Víctor.

It was through his social networks that Ferro introduced Margherita and Andrés, 9 and 4 months old.

“Two simple calls made me the happiest man in the world. The first, a few months ago: a girl. The second, just a few weeks ago: this time, a boy. I’m a dad, and I want to introduce you to these two wonders

9 and 4 months old”, shared the singer along with a photograph with his partner and the babies.

Also, the artist asked that they respect the privacy of the creatures.

“We understand and accept the curiosity generated around us, but we ask you to respect the privacy of Margherita and Andrés. We will take care of our children, protecting them and preserving their privacy as best we can. It will be only and exclusively they who decide

“when” – and, above all, “if” – they want to share the story of their lives, since it is fair that they know it before the rest of the world, “he said in use message.

Tiziano married not once, but twice with his American partner Victor Allen, 15 years older than him.

The couple met in 2016 in the corridor of the study of Warner Bros of the Angels, where the American worked and the Italian went to record an advertising video. Tiziano was looking for a place to have a coffee and the American, who did not know who he was, invited him to one.