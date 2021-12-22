TJ EXCLUSIVE – Juve-Cagliari, Acquafresca speaks: “Allegri master of counterattack”

Towards Juve-Cagliari he is certainly a person informed on the facts, Robert Acquafresca, knowing well Massimiliano Allegri and the Sardinian club, having played with the Livorno player on the bench. And he is from Turin, however Savoyard and therefore close to the Juventus mentality in terms of proximity. The former rossoblù striker presents this evening’s match at Stadium a Tuttojuve: “Both are in a ranking position they would not want to be in. But three of the two certainly Juve will get there better. After Ronaldo’s departure in Turin they are experiencing a sort of year zero. And knowing Allegri, I don’t think there is a coach better to share “the words of Acquafresca.

Is it more likely that Juve will enter the Champions League or that Cagliari will be saved?

“Eh … (he smiles, ed). Both have a good chance. Juve have lost a few points too many but they can do it. At this moment, I think it’s better for the Bianconeri to chase than stay in front. As for Cagliari, on the other hand, he deserves another ranking according to the value of the squad “.

The last time Cagliari won she was on the pitch, with Allegri on the bench. What do you remember about that match?

“That we won by hurting Juve on the counterattack, Allegri is a master in that. We had great satisfaction with the coach in Cagliari. In those years we won in Naples, in Milan we drew against Inter Milan for the Triplete. We also managed to beat Lazio. in their home. A very different situation from the one Cagliari is experiencing now. Tonight is certainly not the match that today’s rossoblùs think they can win. But the game must be played thinking positively, fighting and remembering that we always start from 0-0 “.

So is the biggest danger for Juventus to underestimate the opponent?

“It is a mistake that Juve should not make. Allegri is very good at keeping his players on track.”

Allegri at the time brought out the best in her by prodding her a lot. Who deserves the same treatment today at Juve?

“Some need to be stimulated and others need to be pampered, it depends on the players. One like Kulusevski it should certainly give more. And this Juve is missing a lot Dybala. A certain kind of prod from the coach worked for me… and I don’t think I was last on the list. “

One on each side: who will be the extra man for Juventus and Cagliari tonight?

“Given my past I trust in Joao Pedro, I hope he will be called up by Mancini in the national team. For Juventus? I really like him as a striker Morata. And I hope it’s not in its best night. “