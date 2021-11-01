Sports
TJ PODCAST – Allegri’s words on the eve of the Champions League. Juve in search of redemption and … – All Juve
- TJ PODCAST – Allegri’s words on the eve of the Champions League. Juve in search of redemption and …All Juve
- Allegri: “In 5 days the work of a month and a half was thrown away”The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Polveriera Juventus, revolt in the locker room against AllegriVirgilio Sport
- Juventus-Zenit: Allegri has this formation in mindTuttosport
- Champions League, Juventus qualify for the round of 16 if …ilBianconero