Sports

TJ PODCAST – Allegri’s words on the eve of the Champions League. Juve in search of redemption and … – All Juve

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 11 Less than a minute

  1. TJ PODCAST – Allegri’s words on the eve of the Champions League. Juve in search of redemption and …All Juve
  2. Allegri: “In 5 days the work of a month and a half was thrown away”The Gazzetta dello Sport
  3. Polveriera Juventus, revolt in the locker room against AllegriVirgilio Sport
  4. Juventus-Zenit: Allegri has this formation in mindTuttosport
  5. Champions League, Juventus qualify for the round of 16 if …ilBianconero

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million

July 16, 2021

Olimpia Milano, with Sassari, is a quick and painless 6 out of 6. Grant and Daniels take advantage of the opportunity

21 hours ago

Atalanta, three Daspo for throwing objects to Reina | News

2 hours ago

Fiorentina-Spezia: the official formations

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button