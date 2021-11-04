TJ PODCAST – Di Marzio: “Juve built with stickers. Vlahovic concrete goal. Dybala leader only in the field. About De Ligt … “

The success against Zenit allowed the Juventus to qualify for the second round of the Champions League with two rounds to spare. Now we need confirmation on Saturday against the Fiorentina. Waiting to sign the contract extension, Dybala it now seems capable of becoming the leader. On the market front, Vlahovic remains a concrete goal. The former coach Gianni di Marzio speaks EXCLUSIVELY to TuttoJuve.com of this and more.

Against Zenit Juve winning as well as convincing. Do you think the bianconeri have recovered?

“For the moment they have taken some oxygen, an aspirin, we cannot say that they are completely healed. Zenit is a good team, but not a conclusive test to make the diagnosis of Juve that objectively until a few days ago had disappointed Merry has taken the right path; he fielded a quality team, this pays off in the long run ”.

Speaking of Allegri, someone is convinced that the Livorno coach, during the two years of stoppage, did not evolve, while football went on. Do you agree?

“No, absolutely not. Knowing Max, I am convinced that he has been updated, and how. We do not need clearly positive results to sanction this concept of mine. Allegri is not the type to go on vacation even if he does not have a bench. Livorno also went to England ”.

