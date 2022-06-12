Tlaxcalan designer Alfredo Gómez tells his story – El Sol de Tlaxcala

This time we talk with Jose Alfredo Gomez Arriagadegree in Textile Design who is doing bomb in social networks for their great creations in fashion. Exclusively for El Sol de Tlaxcala, he told us how he came to become a favorite for top models and beauty queensas well as personalities from this field of fashion.

It is Originally from Huamantla, he is 31 years old. It’s one of the most influential fashion designers of today; for more than a decade is dedicated to the development of custom clothing, gala dresses, brides, ladies, graduations. everything I do is based on the ideas of my clients. Let’s make magic with your ideas.

What is your fashion style?

Alfredo Arriaga’s fashion style is romantic, too feminine. using in embroidered garments, appliqués, floral prints, sheer fabrics, lace, pastel colours, bright colours, neutrals or formal without losing that essence.

Tell us your strengths and weaknesses

my strong points are the versatility I have when creating a garment, I have no market or client limits, I can make both large gala dresses and casual garments. That is why I have two lines of clothing, one of underwear for men and another where you can find dresses for all occasions for girls and accessories in general for events. my weak points maybe be the distance my design studio is locatedbut I have given him the solution by being able to give a plus to the service of my clients. Where I go to where they can attend me and being able to talk about your ideas, let’s say a more personalized attention or as I call it -Home Designer-.

Which designer has inspired you the most throughout your career?

Since the beginning of my university career and I feel that it’s a cliché it was alexander mcqueenbut since his death I think his style changed too much and it’s not the same as He inspired me from the beginning and just as he changed the style of his brand, so my inspiration. And now the inspiration comes from designers who have the same silhouettes, style and romantic designs as my brand.

What does fashion mean to you?

honestly fashion for me is the identity of each personSo you have thousands of pesos and you can wear big brand names, when there is no personality and good taste there is no fashion. You can put together your outfit from the market of your neighborhood and be the most fashionista, with this I do not want to demerit the great work of us as designers, but fashion is like that, it is the identity of each one of us; you impose your fashion, or I see it that way.

What importance do you think fashion has in society?

A lot. We all know the saying ‘The first impression is what counts’ and in a way it’s true. Fashion will always be present at all timesyou are already giving it the importance from before leaving home at the time you idealize what to use on your first date, when you go to a cafe with your friends, what will you wear to your cousin’s wedding, or even to go to the supermarket. You are always forming styles, combining colors, or something you saw on the internet you risk using because fashion is always present, everywhere and creating unique styles, it has always been like that. Indirectly every day you consume fashion.

With which celebrity do you identify with your fashion style?

Internationally, it could be said that Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, Lisa, but one of my big inspirations in style is Zendayais one of the chameleonic actresses that whatever they put on her looks radiant, she is very feminine and without a doubt when she wears something feminine and romantic she looks spectacular.

What skills do you value most in a designer?

Being able to create something or be inspired by something simple, I don’t know what to see a sculpture, architecture, painting, a book and generate a collection or a garment, it’s a boom for me, because it is something that has cost me.

Where do you want to be in a few or six years?

I believe that one of the biggest dreams of most designers is to appear at a fashion weekto have a cover in some fashion magazineand that your brand or name is recognized as one of the best designers in Mexico. But all this because it is not generated during those years and not wait for them to be fulfilled.

Fact: The designer from Huamantla, José Alfredo Gómez, is 31 years old.

