TLC: dispute management through accountant

The new AGCOM regulation enables accountants to resolve disputes between users and TLC operators on behalf of clients.

The new regulation AGCOM establishes the qualification of accountants and accounting experts in the resolution of disputes between users and operators of electronic communications (telephony, Internet and Pay TV). A novelty that will come into effect from 1 April 2022, modifying the regulations in force and also including these professional figures among the qualified subjects.

As established by the Communications Authority in accordance with the CNDCEC, the Italian chartered accountants are already widely present in the procedures of mediation with the bodies established in all territorial orders, by virtue of their technical skills, ethical obligations and the ability to represent citizens and businesses in all economically relevant circumstances.

Therefore, the Authority believes that this category of professionals is capable of significantly broadening the dissemination of conciliation procedures also activated with communications operators, in order to “contribute to ensuring the widest enforceability of the rights protected”.

Conciliaweb business and professions desk June 17, 2021



The resolution, therefore, expressly includes also the chartered accountants and accounting experts among the accredited subjects to initiate and manage the dispute resolution procedures in the name and on behalf of their clients, operating on the platform ConciliaWeb in place of the affected users. The same role is played by consumer associations, exponential bodies and lawyers. Conciliation is based on one procedure in itself simple and free, aimed at reaching an agreement between the parties in the presence of a neutral conciliator. To activate it, you must submit an application by filling in the appropriate form on the ConciliaWeb platform.