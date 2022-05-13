TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, the collection of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, can now be reserved on Amazon

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

A few months ago it was announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collectiona collection that will include several installments of classic games from the Ninja Turtles for NES, Super Nintendo, Game Boy and more consoles. If you want this collection to relive your childhood, you’ll be glad to know that you can now put your copy aside.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico has already released the presale of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection. The game is offered in versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Each of them is offered in exchange for $999 MXN, but does not yet have a delivery date.

We remind you that Amazon Mexico has the presale price guarantee. What does this mean? That you will be charged the lowest price that reaches from the moment you set it aside and until it leaves. Thus, if at any time the presale of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection it becomes cheaper, you don’t have to worry about anything, since that will be the price you are charged.

Here are the links to book Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection:

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection?

As we told you before, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will include 13 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the 8-bit and 16-bit era. These include arcade and home versions of some titles as well as classic games for the NES, SNES, Game Boy and SEGA Genesis.

We leave you the complete list of games below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcadian)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcadian)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega-Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega-Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

And you, are you going to separate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection? Tell us in the comments.

