TMW – Arthur said yes to Arsenal but Juve are counting on it and are not freeing him at the moment: the point

Arthur Melo he said yes at Arsenal. In the reconstruction of Tuttomercatoweb.com of the Gunners’ proposal for the Brazilian director ( click here to find out all the details ), the transition is clear: the former Barcelona player has accepted, for his part, the proposal of the formation of Mikel Arteta where the Spanish coach is ready to give him the keys to the midfield. Offered on dry loan with engagement totally paid by the Londoners, however, the approval of the is lacking Juventus. Will arrive?

Juve count on Arthur and do not free him

At the moment Juventus has not given the green light to the sale of Arthur. The reasons are many, the first is purely technical: despite a not entirely convincing start to the adventure, the Old Lady is convinced of the qualities of the midfielder. He plays inside three but can also play, in future ideas, also in the 4-2-3-1 alongside Manuel Locatelli. A player on whom Juve is counting and then, given not to be considered, the formula at the moment does not convince Agnelli’s club. The dry loan, albeit with a salary paid by Arsenal, would not bring cash into the Juventus coffers and would force Juve to take another player with the same formula. It would be different, perhaps, if the formula changed with purchase guarantees from the Gunners. For this it is far from closed, but Arthur’s consent to the transfer is clearly an important step in future developments.