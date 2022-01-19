TMW – Atalanta, second offer awaited for Zapata from Newcastle. There is an obligation to redeem

tmw

Newcastle still thinks of Duvan Zapata, center forward owned by Atalanta. After the first offer of 5 million pounds plus 18 of a redemption obligation conditional on salvation refused unconditionally by the Nerazzurri, in the next few hours a new proposal is expected that will come quite close to the 40 million region, that is the request made by Atalanta. to sell Zapata, perhaps the last real essential offer of his career, given that on April 1st he will turn 31 years old.

No to the temporary title.

Atalanta does not have the problem of the loan with the obligation to repurchase, because its budget runs from January to June and eventually the due would be paid in the next sporting season which starts in July, but has no intention of leaving it on a temporary basis. So the obligation must be unconditional and without salvation that, at this moment, Newcastle must be eager to chase. In short: if there is a loan proposal with a true redemption obligation, that is, without the conditionality of salvation, at that point Atalanta would give the green light. 40 million the price, the Nerazzurri would also have a possible substitute.

Zapata the first name.

The Colombian is always the number one goal, net of phone calls with other players – primarily Balotelli – but among the candidates there is ample opportunity to fish. The problem is that spending 40 million for a player who, next summer, risks being a luxury for the Championship is a situation that must be evaluated well. For his part, Zapata already has an agreement with Newcastle for around 6 million a year for 3 and a half years: at Atalanta he earns just over 2.