TMW – Belotti and the future: the Arabs break in but Toronto tempts him with an “Insigne” offer

tmw

Andrea Belotti is among the best market opportunities. The captain of Torino has his contract expiring on 30 June and already several teams have been activated. Yet, even with the possibility of signing the center forward without paying the costs of the card, some clubs have come forward to have him already in this window:

ARABS ARRIVE – Torino was contacted by Al Hilal, a prestigious Saudi club that also had Sebastian Giovinco among its ranks. For obvious reasons, the grenades are willing to negotiate the sale as this is the last chance to monetize. No contact with the player is registered at the moment. For Belotti, other Saudis showed up, but they decided to buy an English club to hoist him on top of the world in a few years: it is Newcastle who, after the injury of Callum Wilson, cannot wait any longer. However, the latest arriving from Tyneside carry the Magpies to turn on Chris Wood, paying the release clause. In case of refusal of the New Zealander the Rooster could re-enter the race.

TORONTO OFFER, PURPLE AND NICE IN THE BACKGROUND – And we come in June. Toronto after signing Lorenzo Insigne is ready to do the same with Belotti. Three days ago the first contact with the entourage and the offer monstre: 11.5 million a year for five years. Also for the summer, Fiorentina’s interest is keen and is moving to find the replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, on whom the auction has already started. To move first of all on the captain grenade, however, was Nice, an ambitious club and currently second in Ligue 1, which could offer Belotti the stage of the Champions League.

THE PLAYER’S WILL – Belotti is unlikely to change team mid-season. The will already expressed since last summer is to complete his contract with Turin, and then evaluate all the solutions. This does not entirely exclude a continuation of his adventure with the grenades, although the words of Urbano Cairo in the most recent interviews suggest that farewell is the most likely scenario.