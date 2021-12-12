TMW – Berlusconi to Ibra: “Relationship of affection, you are a great champion”. And the Swede gets excited

tmw

Curtain with protagonists Silvio Berlusconi And Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the presentation of the new book by the Swedish footballer “Adrenalina – My untold stories” in Milan. The former Rossoneri president intervened during the presentation declaring: “The book you are presenting today shows that Zlatan is not only a great champion of sport but also of life. He has an average of 0.6 goals per game, an extraordinary average. The first goal dates back to 30 October 99, the last one yesterday. I saw it, it was a goal that only Ibrahimovic could score. 40 years always lived with the desire to give my best. I remember with emotion when he wore the first time the Milan shirt. I feel I have a loving relationship with him. This summer in Sardinia we talked about his next goals that he will surely be able to achieve. I wish him success, I’m sure he will be able to reach all the goals he sets himself . You have been and still are a great champion. We love you so much. ” The AC Milan striker responded with emotion, declaring: “He knows I love him. I hope he is well, I am excited. When these words come from the president with the most trophies in the history of football, I am very honored, even if he always wanted me to cut my hair. My strength is in my hair (laughs, ed) “.