TMW – Carnevali: “Are Scamacca and Frattesi staying in January? Let’s see. There are some requests”

At the end of the Lega Assembly, the CEO of Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali he talked about the transfer market and not only to the notebooks of the reporters present.

Are you taking Lucca from Pisa?

Absolutely no. He is an interesting young player and Sassuolo is always very attentive to these guys but that he is close, absolutely not. “

And Moro?

“Yes, we are following him and we are talking about it with Padua. There is already a negotiation underway and we will see in these days what can happen”.

Is Ciervo coming?

“Yes, and I believe he will carry out the medical examinations tomorrow”.

Do you have doubts about staying at Sassuolo in January about Frattesi and Scamacca?

“Not for the moment, but there are still a few days to go. Let’s see for a moment, we certainly have some requests. Our intention is to keep them again and then we will talk about them later”.

Requests for Scamacca already in January?

“Not only for him, fortunately for others”.

Requests from Italy?

“Yes, but not much. In Italy there are not many opportunities to make investments, luckily there is also the foreign market”.

Have any news emerged regarding the stadium capacity issue?

“Nothing for the moment”.