TMW EXCLUSIVE – Blessin-Genoa, CEO Oostende: “But what anger. The moment had to come …”

exclusive

When Gauthier GanayeCEO of KV Oostende, chose Alexander Blessin as the new manager of the Belgian club, many criticized him. Two defeats in the first two and a draw in the third, then, immediately triggered the question of the television studios: ‘in case of no positive result against Anderlecht, will you exonerate him?’. “Someone like him needs time, for his philosophy, for his game”, explains the manager of Oostende exclusively from Belgium for Tuttomercatoweb.com. That time, however, that Blessin did not actually grant to his former club: Genoa paid the release clause to free him and in less than 24 hours he flew to Italy. So much so that, as he himself admitted, ‘I didn’t even have time to physically greet the players’.

Are you angry, Ganaye?

“Why should I be?”

Leave you like this, during the current season.

“It’s football, isn’t it? It was all fast. Maybe unexpected, in this period, but we knew the time would come: we weren’t expecting it now, really. But it happened and I don’t see why I should be angry with Alex.” .

Did it create problems for you?

“It’s always difficult when your coach leaves mid-season, it creates problems but only in the short term.”

Everyone was surprised when you picked an unknown coach from the RB Leipzig youth academy.

“Making choices is our job … We have an identity, we wanted someone who had those ideas: pressing and counterpressing. Alex was one of them, he was at Leipzig for a long time. There he couldn’t grow any more, we found ourselves at right time. For both of us. “

There was no lack of criticism.

“We knew we had hired a quality manager but everyone criticized us. We lost the first two games, a draw and before Anderlecht and in the fourth the reporter asked me ‘if Alex will lose, will you fire him?’. No, of course. that no. We wanted to implement our style of play and it takes time for someone like him to instill his philosophy and method in the group. “

You will know that in Italy we are not a black belt of patience with technicians, however …

“Taking Alex is a change of course, it inevitably takes time to implement his game, to change a mentality and pass on one’s ideas”.

Will you take someone like him?

“Our strategy is that kind of football, the next manager will have to have this profile. Now the challenge is having to do it in the middle of the season, it’s tough. We don’t want to make mistakes, so we will take the time we need to decide at the right time.”