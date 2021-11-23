TMW EXCLUSIVE – Ds Watford: “I was afraid of United, we saw Ranieri’s hand: the boys love him”

exclusive

Saturday’s victory meant a lot to Watford. Self-esteem. Awareness. And three very heavy points in terms of salvation. 4-1 at Manchester United which cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his place, a result that showed all the ideas, the game and the philosophy of Claudio Ranieri at the helm of the Hornets. A choice of ownership and ds Christian Giaretta who, from London, tells this and much more in a chat with Tuttomercatoweb.com.

What do you have left of that match?

“We have a lot left. We have things that you struggle to coach: belief in yourself as a team, in your potential. We can have a voice in this Premier League, it’s yet another demonstration. The goal is to save ourselves, performances like those against Manchester United are unmatched. These are things you don’t train, they are mental and self-esteem things. Ranieri has caught on and this challenge proves it. “

Tactically, he left no room for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, stifling Solskjaer’s sources of play.

“He insisted a lot in individual duels, we went to defend forward, we didn’t do it by running backwards. They never managed to trigger their top players, thanks to Watford and Ranieri.”

Happy with the choice made.

“I’m happy: when you meet Mr. Ranieri, when you work with him day by day, you understand why certain technicians reach similar levels. The boys follow him and love him, we are happy with the choice made”.

An enhancer, who has managed to turn Cleverley back into a leader as well. Elected man of the match.

“Cleverley has had one of the best races since I’ve been there: everyone is benefiting from it. Tom is a good guy, he’s a loyalty player, he’s a reference for us, he deserved this satisfaction as well as the whole team.”

Did you expect this United?

“Before the match I was worried, it’s Manchester United. We came from two defeats, there was a break: there was no shortage of pitfalls, you can find them in every type of day. We had to play a capital match, then see theirs. day: so it was. During the match, even with the wrong eleven-meter shots, there was strength and energy. The failed penalties could knock down a bull, but Sarr reacted and scored the second “.

You were Solskjaer’s ‘executioner’, sportily speaking.

“United surprised me but more so my team that didn’t let them put their heads out.”

Two days ago he was at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium for the match between Conte and Bielsa.

“I saw them struggling in the first half, Leeds are doing good games and they showed they were brilliant. They dominated in the first half: against these teams you score a goal, you should also score a couple. In the second half Tottenham were more tall and aggressive, then with the superior individualities they won the race. But the team from Bielsa gave me a very good impression. “

What is Conte bringing and will he bring to the Spurs?

“He can give conviction to the team: yesterday’s victory in recovery is essential to believe in the coach, in the work. They have high-level players, they must be released mentally and temperamentally. He certainly does not lack this, he is good not only tactically”.

Chelsea-Juventus today: are the Blues the best team in the Premier League now?

“With Liverpool they now have something more, even at a group level, not just individuality. There are individuals who make up a team: in United there are individualists but not a group, a team. Chelsea are in great shape.”

A tough challenge for Allegri and his Juve, with or without Lukaku.

“They are loaded, difficult to meet. They have great ball possession, verticalize and hurt you. Juventus will also have to produce a high-level match, it’s a difficult game. Lukaku? It has characteristics that you do not replace, even the way the team plays. changes, the reference and the target in case they are not there. He has an important weight, the others do not have his characteristics but even in the last race without him his absence was not noticed “.

We close with your January: what market will it be for Watford?

“We have a squad to exploit, young people who are growing up, who have to work. Now we are happy, then it is too early to say what we will need. We signed a goalkeeper from Sparta Rotterdam ten days ago, Okoye remains there on loan until June then next season will come here “.