TMW EXCLUSIVE – Rummenigge: “Klopp will not be happy to have caught Inter”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, former Bayern Munich CEO spoke to TMW on the sidelines of the Golden Gala awards ceremony: “I’m happy that Inter are at the top of the table, it’s always nice to see them at the top. They also qualified for the Chapions. Inzaghi did a great job, but also the whole club “.

What do you think of Lautaro’s performance?

“He is a good player, we all knew it, already last year when he scored a goal with Lukaku, but even without him he is very good and it shows.”

What do you think of this season in Serie A?

“I am amazed by Juve’s performance in the league while they did well in the Champions League. In the league they are struggling, but now maybe they can recover to qualify for the next Champions League.”

Can Atalanta win the Scudetto?

“Atalanta is an interesting club because they fish well on the market and have a great return, with balance sheets in order. It should be taken as an example.”

What do you think of the top scorer Vlahovic?

“Vlahovic is good, Fiorentina will be happy. I have a friend in Florence who enjoys it. The rumors of the transfer market circulate from January to December, he shouldn’t be given too much importance.”

Inter’s match against Liverpool?

“The game is interesting, without a doubt Liverpool have played a very good season. They couldn’t do more. My friend Klopp will not be happy to have caught Inter.”