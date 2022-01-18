TMW EXCLUSIVE – Salernitana ready for battle. Avv. Chiacchio: “Chiara due to force majeure”

exclusive

Udinese-Salernitana 3-0 and -1? The legal battle is only just beginning. The precedent of Juventus-Napoli, but also of the same match between Salernitana and Reggiana last year (the penalty was not there), reveals a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, to the point that the grenade fans show a certain tranquility while disputing bitterly the Federation, the League A and the sports judge for an objectively questionable choice that calls into question what has been established by a health authority clearly prevailing compared to a sports body. Our editorial team intercepted the lawyer Edoardo by telephone I chat: “The process is clear, often the sports judge acts in this way by assigning the defeat at the table to the team that does not show up, with an attached penalty. Having read the reasons we will begin to defend ourselves, there are two other degrees of appeal that can overturn In this situation we find ourselves in front of a clear cause of force majeure, to the point that the sports judge could already decide for the dispute of the match. He went in another direction, we will move accordingly. The Juventus case- Naples is emblematic, a team quarantined by an ASL cannot move either by public or private transport and must comply with the provisions “.

And so there is great optimism, while foreseeing that the same decision will be made for the Salernitana-Venice match, with another -1 and another 0-3. In that case, reading the ranking, the hopes of salvation would be definitively set aside and the ds Sabatini will have to be very good in convincing players of thickness to accept Salerno on the basis of potentially winning appeals. In any case, we remind you, for the record, that compared to 21 December there has been a change of company and, theoretically, the new president could decide to rely on another lawyer although Chiacchio’s mandate is still active and in force. It would seem that the well-known lawyer has already had a confrontation with the old management and is waiting for a call from Iervolino or Sabatini.